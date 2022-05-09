MIW Group Launches New partnership Program

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio organization has announced a new program designed to create mentorship opportunities in every state. The first pilot program partners MIW with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association to create, “Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Minnesota.”

MIW’s long term plan includes establishing close working relationships with leadership from all interested State Broadcasters Associations and broadcasters across the country to create mentorship curriculums for female professionals in radio broadcasting

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “This program is designed to dramatically expand our mentorship outreach. We couldn’t ask for a better first partner than Wendy Paulson and the Minnesota Broadcasters Association as we work toward a mentee in every state. Cheers to the first. Forty-nine to go!”

Wendy Paulson, President, Minnesota Broadcasters Association comments, “Minnesota’s Broadcasting community is full of amazing and talented women! I am honored to be the lead on this pilot program and invite women from across our state to learn more information and apply https://minnesotabroadcasters.com/mba-and-miw-mentorship/.”