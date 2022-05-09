Whitmore Joins Johnjay & Rich Show

iHeartMedia Phoenix’s 104.7 KISS FM Announces Payton Whitmore (lower left) as New On-Air Personality with the “Johnjay & Rich Show.” Whitmore replaces Suzette Rodriguez, who will be hosting her own afternoon drive show on the station and across iHeartMedia’s network of stations.

“The Johnjay & Rich Show” features Johnjay Van Es, Rich Berra and Kyle Unfug who host segments such as Second Date Update, War of the Roses and #LoveUp Moments. Whitmore joins iHeartMedia Phoenix from Portland, Oregon as a new graduate and began her career at 104.7 KISS FM in April of 2021 as an associate producer of the “Johnjay & Rich Show.”

“I’m thrilled to officially add Payton’s authentic point of view and endless energy to our show family. She brings her heart and soul to the show every morning – making her the perfect fit,” said Van Es.

Berra added “We are beyond thrilled to have her unique badassery charging up the entire vibe of the show with her infectious laughter and boundless potential.”

“I could not be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a permanent member on the Johnjay and Rich show. This is SO surreal for me because I have been listening to the show since I was little so to be a part of it is so special. I can’t wait to grow and learn from the amazing people around me and bring a spark every single morning! A huge thank you goes out to Johnjay and Rich for taking a chance on a young 23 year old who is still navigating life!” said Whitmore