CMG Promotes Content Leaders

Cox Media Group has promoted Steve Stewart to Director of Country Content and Chris Lloyd has been elevated to Director of Rock Content. Stewart and Lloyd will oversee content, programming, and brand strategies for the company’s 11 rock and 5 country format stations.

Since 2019, Stewart has served as Director of Operations for Orlando Radio and Program Director for WWKA. Lloyd joined CMG in 2006 as Program Director for the legendary WBAB. In 2020, he was named Director of Operations for CMG Radio Long Island and added programming responsibilities for 106.1 BLI in 2021.

“I’ve known Chris and Steve for years and it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow as programmers and become key leaders in CMG,” said Chris Eagan, VP of Audience and Operations. “I can’t wait to see them take our Rock and Country radio stations to new heights.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with our programming leaders and the Country community as a whole,” said Stewart. “CMG Country has a rich history with our listeners in our local markets, and it’s a thrill that I get to help grow our Country brands with the fans, advertisers and our partners.”

“What an amazing opportunity to work more closely with the talented CMG rock programming team,” said Lloyd. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation we already have to continue serving our loyal listeners.”