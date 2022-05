Indeed’s unprecedented hold of the top spot on the Media Monitors list continues. Another jobs site, ZipRecruiter is back in the top five.

Indeed aired 68,895 spots in the latest reporting week to remain number one. ZipRecruiter with 42,024 ads locked in the number four slot.

The rest of the list looks like this- Progressive is number two with 53,148 spots, followed by Upside with 47,000, then ZipRecruiter followed by DQ Dairy Queen in number five with 40,190 ads aired.