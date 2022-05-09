Beasley to be Part of Radiodays Europe 2022

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley will be featured during two upcoming sessions at Radiodays Europe on Monday, May 16th at the MalmöMässan Exhibition and Congress Center in Malmö, Sweden.

Beasley will participate in a one-on-one session entitled “American Regional Radio in the Digital Age”, hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes. In addition, Beasley will take part in the “Audio Summit” panel, featuring Sibyle Veil (CEO Radio France), Linda Pamgren (CEO-Bauer Media Sweden) and Cathinka Rondon (Head of Radio-NRK). The session will be moderated by Folder Media Creative Director Matt Deegan.

Radiodays Europe was born in 2010 as a response to the needs of the European industry, public and private, to come together to discuss the new media challenges, across borders. It has since grown to become the most important annual conference for radio professionals with over 1600 participants from 62 countries online and in-person.