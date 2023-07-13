B-Dub and Skyview Extend Syndication Deal

Country radio personality, Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, and syndicator Skyview Networks have announced a multi-year extension of their partnership for the syndication and development of B-Dub Radio. Since first forming a partnership in 2020, the program, previously known as Buckwild Saturday Night and later B-Dub Radio Saturday Night, has expanded into weeknights.

B-Dub said, “Skyview has consistently over-delivered for the show, our partner stations, and our advertisers. I am excited to grow our partnership for many years to come!”

Skyview Director of Affiliate Syndication and Sales Ed Moloney commented, “The dynamic and interactive content that B-Dub delivers daily provides affiliates with an energetic connection to their audiences that increases listenership and drives results. B-Dub Radio has become the most exciting and energetic weekday show for country stations, and we are thrilled to continue expanding its network reach.”

Skyview President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer Jeanne-Marie Condo-Bucknell added, “Skyview’s country music platform delivers advertisers the most prized audiences from America’s top-rated country stations, and B-Dub Radio is a key driver of this success.”