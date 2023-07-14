Work Begins On New Home For Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Public Radio has taken another significant stride toward its brand new office and studio space for WVXU and WGUC. This week, a crew removed an old parking lot in the Evanston neighborhood. This achievement concludes a six-year quest for a suitable plot.

Cincinnati Public Radio President, CEO, and General Manager Richard Eiswerth has expressed enthusiasm for the project, which was initiated following the acquisition of 0.79 acres at 2117 Dana Avenue from Neyer Properties Inc. for $600,000 last year. The purchase came after plans to build new studios north of City Hall fell through.

The new two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility will nearly double the radio’s current space and house offices, studios, and a performance area. The Corbett Studio’s replacement will be a professional recording studio four times its size, complemented by 10 additional studios for interviews, news, production, and a podcast studio for public use.

Eiswerth’s timeline includes a groundbreaking ceremony on August 22, having the construction covered before the onset of winter, and a target to complete the building by the end of next year.

Additionally, plans include a large communal space on the first floor that will function as a public performance venue, hosting a variety of events from concerts to political debates.