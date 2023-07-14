Send Us Your Blast From The Past Photos

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Greg Merrill. The picture is from KBLW-AM in Logan, Utah back in 1974. The station was locally and family-owned at the time.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.