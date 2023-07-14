Rev. Peter Wallace Stepping Down From His Syndicated Pulpit

Rev. Peter M. Wallace, the long-serving executive producer and host of the weekly radio program Day1, has announced his impending retirement, effective August 31. The program, broadcast on its flagship station News 95.5 WSB in Atlanta and distributed to over 200 affiliates globally, features sermons and interviews with preachers from mainline Protestant denominations.

Originally established in 1945 as The Protestant Hour, the show was rebranded to Day1 in 2002. Wallace has been the host for the past 18 years, and the search for a new host is currently ongoing. The Day1 parent organization, the Alliance for Christian Media, is expected to announce this new appointment in the near future.

Rev. Wallace stated, “It has been my highest honor and great joy to be the steward of this unique and effective program. I have truly enjoyed working with the hundreds of great preachers we’ve had over these years. I deeply believe their biblical messages of positive hope and God’s love for all is needed more than ever.”