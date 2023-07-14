Jacobs Media Sends Out The Call For All Air Talent For AQ5

Jacobs Media and Morning Show Boot Camp have joined forces on their annual AQ5 (Air Talent Questionnaire), seeking the insights and perspectives of radio talent at a crucial juncture for the industry. The findings from the study will be unveiled at MSBC 35 in Dallas, taking place from August 10 to 11.

The survey, available HERE, takes around 15 minutes to complete and only runs through this weekend.

On the importance of the AQ surveys, Jacobs told Radio Ink, “These air talent studies have been telling, especially as radio’s personalities eclipse music as a reason to listen. Don Anthony now places this presentation first up at Morning Show Boot Camp because it sets the tone for the rest of the conference.”

The questionnaire is designed to assess the opinions of on-air personalities, whose opinions remain vital to the industry, given the continued high regard for air talent observed across all radio formats in Jacobs Media’s Techsurveys.

“This fifth AQ study provides wonderful tracking of air personality satisfaction, as well as their point of view about the state of the industry since they began in 2018. In this year’s study, we’ve included timely questions about AI, side hustles, and other issues air talent are grappling with during this challenging time for the radio broadcasting industry.”

“We want AQ5 to be as inclusive as possible – air talent from big markets, mom & pops, music stations, talkers, big morning shows, and part-timers,” Jacobs expressed. “I hope we get broad participation again this year, which helps give this study credibility for radio broadcasters.”

All data collected will be treated with utmost confidentiality, without any involvement from radio companies or use of tracking IDs. Participation does not entail sharing of personal information or potential spam or sales calls.

Following the presentation of results at the Morning Show Boot Camp, a complimentary industry webinar will be held to share the study findings with the wider radio community.