B-Dub Rebrands, Moves To Skyview

Country personality Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, and Skyview Networks have signed a multi-year syndication deal. Starting July 4, B-Dub’s show, Buckwild Saturday Night, will move to Skyview under a new name, B-Dub Radio Saturday Night. The show had been syndicated by AURN’s Superadio.

“I am beyond excited to partner with Skyview Networks for the rebrand into B-Dub Radio Saturday Night,” said B-Dub. “The team at Skyview Networks has shared detailed and impressive ideas that will continue growing the show and adding to the listener experience through our amazing affiliates. I’m thrilled to be part of this new vision!”

Steve Jones, President and COO of Skyview Networks added, “Country radio programmers are constantly seeking partners who offer high-quality content and talent. B-Dub is the partner for them. With an ability to create a weekly party for his listeners, B-Dub will continue to grow his radio network and offer a smart investment return for his advertisers.”