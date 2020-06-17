2020 Mercury Awards To Be Virtual

On Tuesday, the Radio Advertising Bureau announced the 2020 Radio Mercury Awards will be a virtual event, there’s a new slate of award categories and no prize money or trophies will be awarded this year.

Current Radio Mercury Awards entrants will have their work automatically moved into the 2021 competition. Additionally, 2020 winners will be automatically entered into the 2021 competition.

Submissions to the 2020 Radio Mercury Awards are free and open to agencies, advertisers, radio stations/groups, production companies and students. Honorees will be announced via a livestream event at 7 p.m. ET on October 6, 2020.

There will be a total of 12 winners in nine categories: “Best Creative Radio Spot,” “Best Brand Action Spot,” “Best Spot for a Cause,” “Best Use of Humor in a Spot,” “Best DIY Radio Spot,” “Best Use of Audio,” “Best Use of Sound/Music,” “Best Radio Station/Group Promotional Spot” and “Best Student Radio Script.”For more information visit www.radiomercuryawards.com