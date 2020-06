In celebration of Father’s Day (This Sunday), the AURN Inspirational Network has produced a series of salutes by gospel artists for distribution to radio stations nationwide.

Personalized messages include words and blessings from some of the top stars in the Gospel community including Jermaine Dolly, Pastor Mike Jr, Keyla Richardson, Todd Dulaney, Maurice Griffin, Hezekiah Walker, Keyondra Lockett, Brandon Camphor, Lisa and Juan Winans, Dr. Bobby Jones, James Fortune, Travis Greene and Lexi.