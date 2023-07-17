Experienced Marketing Sales Rep

Attention all broadcast industry trade professionals! Are you looking to make a difference in the world of broadcast trade publications? We are seeking an experienced, energetic sales representative to join our team and take Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report to the next level. As our marketing representative, you will be responsible for building strong relationships with clients, identifying new business opportunities, and promoting our brand to industry leaders. If you are a results-driven individual with a passion for sales and a proven track record of success, we want to hear from you. Join us and be a part of the exciting world of Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report! Send qualifications and resume to [email protected]. Streamline Publishing is an EOE.

