Smarter, Faster, and as always – First. That’s our philosophy. Bloomberg Media empowers global business leaders with breaking news, expert opinion and proprietary data distributed on every platform, across every time zone. Like our products and solutions- our teams are agile, dynamic, and innovative. We work hard, and we work fast – while keeping up the quality and accuracy for which we’re known. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time. Our culture is wide open, just like our spaces. We challenge each other. And through our countless volunteer projects, we help bring out the best in our communities as around us, too. You can do amazing work here. Work you couldn’t do anywhere else. It’s up to you to make it happen.

Bloomberg LP has built a significant media business spanning television, digital, magazine, radio and live event platforms across the globe. In the midst of a historic time in the media industry, Bloomberg Media is setting out to become the indispensable source of information for the world’s most influential business leaders.

Bloomberg Audio is looking for an experienced video producer to join its expanding streaming and on-demand news team. The ideal candidate for this role will line produce on-screen content for a daily news program that is simulcast on both video and audio platforms. Daily responsibilities include pre-production of video and graphic elements, operation of robotic studio cameras, and directing all on-screen content during live broadcasts. Video producers are expected to create and maintain daily rundowns, build graphic elements that add editorial value, and write headlines that support and highlight on-screen content. This position works closely with editorial producers, show hosts, audio producers, and engineers to create one cohesive live video and audio product. The video producer also drives post-production content, editing videos and video podcasts quickly for publication to social media and digital on-demand platforms.

The ideal candidate for this role will have strong editorial experience, work efficiently and effectively to visualize new ideas, and use creative production techniques to produce compelling content.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

Build and maintain daily rundowns with related video and graphic elements

Create a variety of graphics, including full screens, charts, headshots and maps

Build video assets, including photo montages, pre-taped interviews, SOTs and B-roll

Prepare and disseminate content when breaking news hits

Be creative; visualize new ideas and implement them

Recognize digital video trends that create successful social media content

Work closely with the assignment desk, master control engineers, transmissions team, show producers and audio engineers

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

Exceptional editorial and production skills

2-4 years experience producing and/or directing live broadcast news

Ability to write news copy and headlines quickly

Video editing experience, including proficiency with Adobe Premiere

Experience and exposure to studio and technical operations, including fundamentals of broadcast switchers

Knowledge of lighting, audio, graphics and studio blocking

Proficiency with newsroom software systems such as ENPS, and agility with Windows

Flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE YOU:

Apply today!

If this sounds like you: Apply if you think we’re a good match. We’ll get in touch to let you know that the next steps are, but in the meantime feel free to have a look at: https://www.bloomberg.com/company/careers/working-here/media/?tactic-page=588594

Bloomberg provides reasonable adjustment/accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. Please tell us if you require a reasonable adjustment/accommodation to apply for a job or to perform your job. Examples of reasonable adjustment/accommodation include but are not limited to making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. If you would prefer to discuss this confidentially, please email [email protected](Americas), [email protected] (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), or [email protected] (Asia-Pacific), based on the region you are submitting an application for.

Salary Range: 80,000 – 110,000 USD Annually + Benefits + Bonus

The referenced salary range is based on the Company’s good faith belief at the time of posting. Actual compensation may vary based on factors such as geographic location, work experience, market conditions, education/training and skill level.

We offer one of the most comprehensive and generous benefits plans available and offer a range of total rewards that may include merit increases, incentive compensation [Exempt roles only], paid holidays, paid time off, medical, dental, vision, short and long term disability benefits, 401(k) +match, life insurance, and various wellness programs, among others. The Company does not provide benefits directly to contingent workers/contractors and interns.