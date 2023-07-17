Coppelia Returns To Hope Media In Director’s Chair

Christian broadcaster Hope Media Group has announced the appointment of Coppelia as their new Director of Media Fundraising. She will be responsible for coordinating and hosting on-air fundraising initiatives for KSBJ, WayFM, Vida Unida, and NGEN. She previously worked with the company from 2011 to 2019.

Coppelia brings a wealth of experience in radio broadcasting to her new role, having previously worked with KSBJ, NGEN Radio, The Rock Radio Network, K-Love, Air 1, and most recently with Z88.3 and La Z in Orlando.

Hope Media Group Vice-President of New Donor Acquisition Jon Hull said, “Now that we’ve launched Vida Unida, and we’ve completed the merger with Way Media, our need for someone with Coppelia’s skills and passionate heart for ministry has increased exponentially. I’m looking forward to working with her again, and excited at the possibilities – especially when you look at the growth, and future growth on the horizon for this ministry.”

Coppelia added, “I’m excited to be heading back home to Houston with Hope Media Group, after an amazing season with Z88.3 and La Z104.7 Kissimmee and 102.5 Orlando. The Z family is special, and I’ll miss doing Afternoons with Shadow. But I’m so excited about this new season, especially when you look at the growth for Vida Unida in three of the four largest markets for Spanish-speaking listeners in the United States. I can’t wait to get this FIESTA started.”