NAB To Honor Diane Sutter With 2023 National Radio Award

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program founder and dean Diane Sutter as this year’s National Radio Award recipient. The award will be presented at NAB Show New York during the Marconi Radio Awards Dinner on October 25.

In her work with the NABFL’s Broadcast Leadership Training program, Sutter has been instrumental in empowering aspiring broadcast owners and senior-level executives, with a special focus on women and people of color. The program, now in its 24th year, provides an MBA-style curriculum to teach the essentials of owning and managing successful radio and television stations.

Sutter’s leadership has been impactful, with nearly 400 broadcasters graduating from the BLT program, 59 of whom have owned or currently own broadcast stations. Furthermore, Sutter’s work extends to consulting services and promoting conscious capitalism within organizations. She is also President and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting.

In addition to her professional contributions, Sutter’s philanthropic efforts include serving on various boards and advisory councils, including the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC), Allegheny College, and Conscious Capitalism, Inc.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt praised Sutter for her service to the industry and her mission to inspire talent within the broadcasting community. NABLF President Michelle Duke also lauded Sutter’s belief in creating opportunities for broadcasters and her efforts to train the next generation of leaders.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt said, “Diane exemplifies the commitment to service that lies at the heart of broadcasting. Her mission to open doors for aspiring station owners, help people reach their full potential and promote purpose-driven operations has propelled our industry to new heights and prepared broadcasters for tomorrow’s challenges. We are thrilled to present Diane with this award in recognition of her work to foster and inspire the talent within our broadcasting community.”

NABLF President Michelle Duke commented, “Diane’s commitment to creating pathways of opportunity for broadcasters stems from her infectious belief that doing good creates organization-wide success and allows employees to do their best. It has been a privilege to work alongside Diane to recruit and train the next generation of broadcast leaders that reflects the many voices of the communities we serve. I congratulate my friend on this well-deserved honor.”