Layoffs Still Coming At Bay Area’s KQED After 9 Accept Buyouts

A month after revealing it was making a staff buyout offer, the Bay Area’s KQED is bracing for layoffs that could include as many as 25 employees this week. Only nine employees accepted voluntary departure offers, according to KQED CEO Michael Isip.

KQED currently employs 387 people, including 15 on limited-term contracts, and has a total workforce of 525 when counting temporary workers and interns. The public broadcaster, an NPR and PBS affiliate serving the San Francisco Bay Area, reported $90.4 million in revenues against $100.9 million in expenses for 2023.

Another deficit is anticipated in 2024.

The broader public radio industry is facing similar challenges, with declining listenership and changes in how audiences consume news. NPR has seen a 30% drop in weekly listenership since 2020, and KQED’s weekly listeners have declined by 26% since June 2021.

After moving into a new $94 million facility in 2021, the organization laid off 20 employees in 2020 to address a $7.1 million budget shortfall.

The nine employees who accepted the buyout will conclude their employment on June 14.

Isip commented, “Unless we were to do something, the deficit would continue to grow. We’ve been able to tap our reserves to fill the gap and give us a little bit of time, and that’s just not a sustainable approach…The people of KQED are what make this organization so special. And when you lose colleagues, it not only impacts your day-to-day work, but it impacts overall morale.”

In California, LAist (KPCC) announced a buyout plan on May 10. Santa Monica’s KCRW, which also serves the Los Angeles market, made staff reductions via buyouts and a programming cut to make up the difference of a $3 million budget shortfall in January.

Additionally, Boston’s WBUR, Chicago Public Radio, WAMU in Washington DC, New York Public Radio, and CapRadio in Sacramento have also experienced buyouts and layoffs within the past year.