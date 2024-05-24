iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Extends Steelers Partnership Through 2028

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh is starting a new Steelers Audio Network as the cluster extends its audio agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2028 season. The network will feature game-day broadcasts, on-demand audio from Steelers Nation Radio, and more.

The new agreement will provide more than 1,000 hours of live and on-demand Steelers programming each season. Live programming will be featured Monday through Friday, up to 8 hours per day, throughout the season on Fox Sports Pittsburgh (WBGG-AM).

102.5 WDVE will continue as the home of Pittsburgh Steelers game broadcasts, a tradition since 1999.

Fans can access the Steelers Audio Network year-round via WDVE, Fox Sports Pittsburgh, the Steelers mobile app, the iHeartRadio mobile app, and the team and station websites. The partnership also includes promotional support across all six iHeartMedia Pittsburgh stations and their websites.

iHeartSports President Kevin LeGrett said, “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our renewed agreement, now known as Steelers Audio Network, encompasses a comprehensive range of audio offerings, delivering an exceptional listening experience for Steelers fans. Additionally, we’re excited to provide promotional support and further brand awareness across all six iHeartMedia Pittsburgh stations and digital sites. Our longstanding partnership continues to thrive, and we look forward to celebrating many more victories together!”

Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak commented, “We are excited to announce the continuation of our long-standing partnership with iHeartMedia and our flagship station, 102.5 WDVE. We teamed up with iHeart to build a new platform that allows Steelers Nation to connect with the team – where they want and on their terms.”

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Market President Tim McAleer added, “iHeartMedia Pittsburgh and the Steelers have had a longstanding partnership. We are thrilled to continue to give Steelers fans access to Steelers audio broadcasts and unique Steelers programming content for years to come.”