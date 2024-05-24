Media Jobs Report Aims To Bring Ease To Radio Career Hunts

A new platform dedicated to connecting media professionals with diverse career opportunities has launched. Media Jobs Report caters to individuals seeking jobs in radio, TV, journalism, and digital media, and offers internships and scholarships for students.

For job seekers, Media Jobs Report lets users create a free professional profile and access more than 1,400 current job postings with the ability to filter listings to find opportunities that match their skills and preferences.

On the site, users can sign up to get daily or weekly updates of all new jobs.

Employers can post job opportunities for free and access a pool of qualified candidates through professional profiles. Managed by a team of industry experts, the platform’s comprehensive database aims to give easy access to a wide range of opportunities.

Managing Partner Jerry Butler expressed enthusiasm for the platform, stating, “I’m excited to be a part of a platform that will deliver job opportunities to media professionals in radio, television, journalism, digital, as well as internships and scholarships for media students.”