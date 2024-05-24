We Asked Them to Apply, Thankfully They Did

(By Chuck Knight) We asked them to apply. Now we have a responsibility to them. With yet another round of RIFs, as hiring managers, there are easy steps in the application communication process we need to be using, otherwise, it’s a black eye on ourselves and our companies.

I’m speaking from the mistakes I’ve made and learned from over the years.​​

If we advertise an opening and get an application, email an acknowledgment of receipt. Auto-replies are fine.

If an applicant emails something during this process, don’t ghost them. A “Thanks, got it” or “Interesting” will suffice.

If an applicant isn’t being or is no longer being considered, that’s okay. Cut them loose so they’re not left wondering. “We’re focused on a few others but wish you continued success.”

Once we’ve filled the position, the other applicants we have interviewed – in person, Zoom, or by phone – deserve a short personal phone call from us letting them know.

Finally, and only after each other step has been completed, release it to the trades. It’s terrible to have applicants find out in the trades that the position has been filled. They’ve probably spent hours doing online applications, preparing audio, listening, observing, completing questionnaires, discussing, and, importantly, investing emotion into the process for us.

No excuses for not doing the right thing.

Much of the above is copy and paste, not difficult or time consuming. It’s simple, kind communication and not forgetting how we’d like to be treated ourselves. Let’s take the opportunity to help build someone up today.

Chuck Knight has been a Brand Manager at Jerry Lee Radio/WBEB Philadelphia, iHeartMedia San Antonio, Emmis Indianapolis, and Saga Communications Columbus. He is President of Chuck Knight Media and can be reached at [email protected].