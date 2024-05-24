WTMD PD Carrie Evans Steps Away From Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media’s WTMD Program Director Carrie Evans has resigned, following a months-long hiatus from the station after her father’s death. Evans joined WTMD in 2019 and became Program Director in 2022.

APD Tyler LaPorte will serve as interim Program Director.

In a missive to staff, she wrote, “Sadly, in December my beloved Dad, Sam, whose record collection had a lot to do with my career path, passed away. As a member of the sandwich generation, I suddenly found myself torn between my work responsibilities and the growing needs of my family. With the support of the Baltimore Public Media team, I took some time off to spend with my loved ones and assess the necessities required of my new normal.”

“My family’s needs have proven very challenging and even though I do so with a heavy heart I have made the difficult decision to step away from my position at WTMD to prioritize my family.”

She closed by saying, “I will not say goodbye because as Wilco said, ‘You never know.’ So, it’s take care and rock on!”