Promotion At WTMD

Carrie Evans has been promoted to Program Director at WTMD 89.7 FM in Baltimore. She has served as the interim program director since the sale of WTMD to Your Public Radio was finalized in November 2021.

“We could not have found a bigger fan of the format and champion for local Baltimore musicians and artists,” said LaFontaine Oliver, Your Public Radio’s President. “Carrie has been a stabilizing force for the station during a protracted period of transition and is the right person to lead WTMD’s talented hosts and programming team to new heights.”

Prior to serving as interim program director, Evans served as WTMD’s assistant program director and afternoon drivetime host—a role which she will continue.