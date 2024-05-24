Blast From The Past: KDWB/63, 1973

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features KDWB-AM in Minneapolis/St. Paul at the Minnesota State Fair in 1973.

As you can see, the station had no problem gathering a live studio audience outside of the booth – just don’t tap on the glass, you’ll scare the jock.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.