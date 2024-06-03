Nine Days Until Hispanic Radio Takes Center Stage In San Antonio

Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 is back for two days of strategy, energy, and celebration of the power and people of Hispanic radio. From the Medallas De Cortez awards to can’t-miss sessions from broadcasting’s biggest names, here’s what to expect:

Once again led by emcees Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis and Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, the conference starts with an address by the FCC’s newest Commissioner, Anna Gomez, and an introduction by SBS’s Raul Alarcón.

We’ll look into the growth of Corridos, the Gen Z favorite format with “The Impact of Mexican Regional On Today’s Consumers and Marketing.”

SBS’s Jesus Salas and BMI recording artist Angélica Rahe will discuss the unique relationship between artists and radio compared to digital platforms.

Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats will moderate this year’s Leadership Roundtable, with insights from Meruelo Media’s Otto Padron and Norsan’s Natalia Sanchez Alvarez on the future of Hispanic radio.

And that’s just the first day!

There’s plenty more diving into the strategic importance of Hispanic radio for advertisers, what agencies are saying about Hispanic radio, the influence of Hispanic voters and radio’s role, combating misinformation in Latino media, AI in sales, the latest from Washington DC, and a special session from the Hispanic Radio Alliance.

Plus, we’ll again celebrate our Medallas de Cortez winners in the city where Raoul Cortez founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the US back in 1946 – San Antonio. This two-day, knowledge-packed conference will be held at the Marriott San Antonio Airport from June 12-13.

Registration includes admittance to all daily keynote sessions with the top executives in the industry, two full days of roundtable and panel discussions with your peers, and a cocktail reception on day one, along with a continental breakfast and lunch on day two.

It’s not too late – get your tickets to Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 now!