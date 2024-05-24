Good News, Baltimore: Dr. Chavis Segment Added To WYPR

Baltimore Public Media is picking up Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.’s The Good News to run on WYPR and WTMD. A one-minute version will air on weekday afternoons on WTMD, starting June 3. The four-minute episode will air every Tuesday on WYPR.

The Good News is a daily radio commentary and headline news review, offering fresh and brief perspectives on national and global news from civil rights leader and journalist Dr. Chavis. He has been the president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association since 2014. He also hosts The Chavis Chronicles on PBS TV.

The Good News was first unveiled in July 2023, created in partnership with Dr. Chavis, Krantz Media Group’s KMG Networks, and US Black Chambers, Inc.

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler. commented, “The Good News brings forward a unique perspective on the headlines by celebrating the good in all of us. It’s uplifting content that highlights the positive in our communities and our lives, reminding us of the power of hope and the impact of kindness.

KMG CEO Gary Krantz said, “We’re thrilled to bring The Good News with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. to WYPR and WTMD. Dr. Chavis will present the facts and related stories objectively, yet with a multicultural nuance affirming the ‘oneness of humanity,’ providing listeners with a fresh, positive perspective on headline news.”

Baltimore Public Media Chief Content Officer Jonathan Blakley added, “Dr. Chavis has deep roots and respect within the greater Baltimore and the Black community nationwide. Bringing his unique, refreshing, and inclusive vision to a broader public media audience on a weekly basis is an opportunity that is long overdue.”