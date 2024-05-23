Hope Media Group Revamps Apps For WayFM, KSBJ, and More

Hope Media Group, the Christian broadcaster behind WayFM and Vida Unida, has unveiled brand new mobile apps for all of the company’s brands. The undertaking, in collaboration with Xperi’s All In Media division, includes streaming and content capabilities.

The revamping included apps for Hope’s additional brands KSBJ, WayLoud, and NGEN Radio. The apps also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

AIM, which has been creating mobile apps for radio for more than 15 years, has also worked with religious broadcasters Pillar of Fire Media, Encouragement Media, and Northern Christian Radio.

Hope Media Group VP Digital Content Zach Boehm said, “We have big dreams for our apps, and All In Media gives us an innovative and stable platform for growth. We launched new apps for our five radio stations this year and user feedback has been excellent.”

All In Media Senior Director Juan Galdamez added, “We are excited to partner with Hope Media on this great project and to collaborate on innovative new ways for their listeners to experience their content.”