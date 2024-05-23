SiriusXM Corners Grand Prix De Monaco 2024 Coverage

It’s one of the biggest weekends of the year for Formula 1 fans, and SiriusXM is tapping into coverage of the Grand Prix De Monaco 2024. Listeners will get a turn-by-turn simulcast of BBC 5 Live radio coverage of the race on Sunday on Channel 81.

Leading up to the race, the SiriusXM app will feature a special “Greatest Day in Motorsports” hub for F1 coverage. SiriusXM provides live broadcasts of every race from the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season. Three-time world champion Max Verstappen currently leads the driver standings with 161 points.

SiriusXM will broadcast live coverage of the Qualifying session on Saturday, May 25. This will be followed by Speed City Saturday, featuring a recap of the qualifying session and a preview of Sunday’s Grand Prix De Monaco 2024.

On race day, coverage starts early with the Speed City F1 Pre-Race Show, hosted by Jon Massengale, Jonathan Green, Bob Varsha, and Chris Medland. Following the race, Massengale, Green, Varsha, and Medland will return for the Speed City F1 Post-Race Show to recap the event and interview competitors.

President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “The Grand Prix de Monaco is one of the most exciting events in motorsports. Our coverage will deliver all the action from the circuit and our F1 programming before and after the race will bring our listeners closer to everything happening this weekend in one of the most exotic and beautiful venues in the world.”