Mikaylee Supak Scores Sweet Morning Role With Candy 95

Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 (KNDE) in College Station has announced Texas native Mikaylee Supak as the new morning co-host on Morning Candy. She’s paired with Ted Hallowell, after joining KNDE last summer from sister station News Talk WTAW-AM.

Supak recently graduated from Texas A&M University with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism.

Bryan Broadcasting Operations Manager and Candy 95 Program Director Rob Mack shared Supak’s journey to the role, stating, “Mikaylee’s radio story is an interesting one. She got the attention of our morning news anchor and WTAW host Chelsea Reber on Instagram, which led to a part-time fill-in role on WTAW last summer. Mikaylee expressed an interest in learning all facets of the radio business, so we had her sit in with Ted on Candy 95. This is all while completing her senior year at A&M.”

“When we re-opened our search for a morning co-host earlier this year, we kept coming back to Mikaylee. She has really grown into this role, and I am proud to have her on our team. With Ted and Mikaylee on Morning Candy, Ryan Star on mid-days, myself on afternoons, and Catnip at night, Candy 95 is really firing on all cylinders and creating great, local radio for Aggieland each day!”

Supak expressed her excitement about the new position, calling it, “A dream I never even thought possible. My dad always told me to do something that makes you want to put two feet on the ground in the morning, and while I maybe wish I didn’t have to put them on the ground so early in the morning, I genuinely love my job.”

“I am so excited to officially be a co-host of Morning Candy on Candy 95! I can’t wait for all that is to come and get even more connected with the community. Hello Aggieland!”