AM Radio Act Advances To Full House Commerce Committee

It may be under a new name and legislative number, but the AM For Every Vehicle Act still has the same strong support and momentum in the US House of Representatives. With no amendments offered and no opposition, H.R. 8449 was moved for review to the full House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee held the hearing on Thursday, with Chairman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) presiding.

Previously led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and known as H.R. 3413, the House version of the Act is now led by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Bilirakis. “The AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act of 2024” mirrors the marked-up Senate version, led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ed Markey (D-MA).

Rep. Pallone brings his influence through his status as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Subcommittee members from both political parties referenced the power of AM radio as a public safety measure in times of emergency via the emergency alert system as much as the continued enjoyment of the platform by Americans. The subcommittee had strong praise for Midway Broadcasting Corporation CEO Melody Spann-Cooper’s testimony during the “Preserving Americans’ Access to AM Radio” hearing earlier this month.

The Act’s next step is passage through the full House Energy and Commerce Committee, which, given that, would give the legislation the ability to be scheduled for a floor vote. The Senate version was passed through committee and made eligible for a floor vote last July.

The previous iteration of the AM Act garnered support from 251 co-sponsors in the House, gaining a simple majority back in March.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “NAB applauds today’s markup and passage of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. This critical legislation ensures that the 82 million Americans who rely on AM radio each month will continue to have access to diverse programming, local news and essential emergency information. AM radio is the backbone of our Emergency Alert System, providing timely alerts and information during disasters and emergencies, ensuring that critical communication remains available even when cell and broadband services fail.

“America’s broadcasters are grateful to Reps. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Frank Pallone (NJ-6), Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-5), Jan Schakowsky (IL-9) and the bipartisan champions of this legislative effort for their leadership and commitment to preserving the indispensable role of AM radio in local communities across the country.”