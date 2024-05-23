Scholarship Window Closing For 2024 ‘Rising Through the Ranks’

The Radio Advertising Bureau, Broadcast Music, Inc., and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio are giving a first look at the session lineup for this year’s Rising Through the Ranks event. The 16th annual women’s leadership program is scheduled for August.

Participants will delve into the latest research, share insights, and test new strategies within a supportive environment.

Current speakers include iHeartMedia Markets Group President Hartley Adkins, Audacy Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin, Seven Mountains Media and CapCity Communications Owner and Operator Kristin Cantrell, Salem Media Group Executive Vice President of Operations and Revenue Development Linnae Young, RAB Immediate Past President and CEO Erica Farber, and MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff, among others.

Topics to discuss include Building Your Personal Brand, It’s Your Turn to Rise, The Heart and Art of Coaching, and Managing Personality Styles.

The program will begin with a virtual session on August 13, followed by an in-person gathering in Nashville from August 20 to 22. BMI will offer 20 scholarships to cover the cost of the professional development course designed to support and educate female managers in broadcast radio.

Applications for scholarships and registration are open on the RAB website until May 31, with scholarship recipients to be announced by June 28. Details on this year’s agenda and speakers will be released later.

BMI Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Sandye Taylor said, “BMI is proud to continue its longstanding support of the Rising Through the Ranks program and the work they do to empower emerging female executives through mentorship, education, and networking. We’re looking forward to hosting the talented incoming class and the industry leaders who will share invaluable insights and offer guidance to help participants take their careers to the next level. It’s going to be an enriching experience for all involved.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “Rising Through the Ranks has played a significant role in establishing a foundation of leadership for numerous women in our industry, and we are honored to continue our partnership with this program. We eagerly anticipate this year’s applications and are excited to help shape the class of 2024.”

Outgoing RAB President and CEO Erica Farber added, “This program is the opportunity for rising radio leaders to come together and learn key skills to further their professional development and personal growth. Rising Through the Ranks offers participants a rare chance to connect with our panel of speakers and build their own networks with women from across the U.S. and its various markets.”