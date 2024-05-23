WTAX’s Jane Cochran To Head Up Springfield’s Capitol City Now

Saga Communications’ Capitol Media Group in Springfield, IL, has named longtime 1240 WTAX-AM news anchor, reporter, and personality Jane Cochran as Editor-In-Chief for the new Capitol City Now news site.

The site, launched May 21, is a digital extension of Saga’s WTAX, 103.7 WDBR, 101.9 The Wolf (WLFZ), 100.5 WYMG, 101.1 The Outlaw (WDBR-HD2), Pure Oldies 107.5 (WDBR-HD3), and Rewind 93.5 (WDBR-HD4). Capitol City Now aims to provide timely, accurate, and unbiased news coverage for the Springfield community.

Market Vice President and General Manager Chris Bullock emphasized the site’s goal, stating, “Springfield needs a one-stop place to get local news and information that they need to get through their day. There is a real need for expanded local news, events, and lifestyle information in one place. WTAX and the news team already do a great job covering local news… now we’re cranking that up a bunch of notches.”

Jane Cochran commented, “Springfield is a dynamic city where laws are made, business is strong, and tourism is thriving. I am thrilled to be a part of providing a free and fresh source for news and information that will engage and connect with the community.”

Bullock added, “Jane is the perfect person to lead and direct the content on CapitolCityNow.com. She has done a wonderful job so far, making this new site a destination for news in Springfield and Central Illinois.”