Vont Leak and Bailey Hess Added To Twin Cities Morning Radio

Vont Leak and Bailey Hess are joining The Dave Ryan Show on iHeartMedia Minneapolis’s 101.3 KDWB. Hess is a new addition to the station while Leak joined KDWB last August and has seen great success in growing the night show.

Hosted by 31-year KDWB veteran Dave Ryan and Jenny Luttenberger, The Dave Ryan Show is also known for its podcast, The Minnesota Goodbye.

Hess is the Head Coach of the Speech and Debate Team at Mounds View High School and previously worked in the Promotions department at Hubbard Broadcasting Minneapolis as well as at the Minnesota Historical Society. Leak is a 2023 graduate of William Paterson University, where he served as Program Director for WPSC, leading the station to win a Marconi Award for College Radio Station of the Year in 2021.

Vont Leak said, “To get an opportunity to be on The Dave Ryan Show is a blessing and truly, an anomaly that I don’t take for granted. Since joining 101.3 KDWB nine months ago, I’ve been welcomed with open arms so I’m excited to officially move to mornings and wake up with the Twin Cities.”

Bailey Hess, “As a Minnesota native, Dave Ryan’s voice has graced my ears for the last 30 years, so I’m beyond jazzed to join the amazing crew at KDWB. I can’t wait to bring my quirky enthusiasm and unique perspective to the team and introduce a lot of what’s great about the Twin Cities to the Morning Show.”

KDWB Program Director Rich Davis noted, “Dave Ryan has consistently revolutionized The Dave Ryan Show, making it a hallmark of the Twin Cities. His knack for spotting and nurturing top-tier talent is unmatched. With the exciting addition of Vont and Bailey to the morning lineup, we’re setting the stage for a fresh, dynamic evolution of the show.”