US Black Chambers and Krantz Media Unite On Radio Feature

US Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is set to announce and launch The Good News with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. at its 2023 annual conference taking place at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, DC, on July 19. This launch coincides with the upcoming debut of the USBC Radio Network in August, as a part of the USBC Media Network.

As the inaugural program from the newly formed USBC Radio Network, The Good News will distribute a daily 60-second radio commentary, created in partnership with KMG Networks, a division of Krantz Media Group, and the US Black Chambers, Inc. An alliance with a prominent global audio distribution network is currently being discussed.

USBC President and CEO Ron Busby Sr commented, “This collaborative endeavor marks a remarkable milestone in USBC’s unwavering mission to reimagine Black media and impactful storytelling. Unified, we will harness the power of radio and media to amplify our voices as well as cultivate an all-encompassing narrative for the Black community.”

KMG Networks CEO Gary Krantz said, “KMG is honored to work with Dr. Chavis to bring his very important audio commentary to a worldwide radio, podcast, and streaming audience. We are extremely excited that THE GOOD NEWS will be the first offering from the new USBC Radio & Media Networks. Look for more content to come in the coming months.”