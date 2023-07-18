Upside Blocks Post-Holiday Decline With Monster Week Of Ads

As the summer progresses, radio’s top five national advertisers turned upside down as big money chaos was the order of the week. Unlike the significant decline post-Memorial Day, this week shows an upturn in advertising after Independence Day, hinting towards an enthusiastic approach as we head into the back-to-school retail season.

In the latest Media Monitors radio advertiser ranking for the week of July 10-16, the week was carried to success by big-league buys from Upside, solidifying its top spot with a total of 67,787 spot plays – up from the previous week’s 59,554.

Wendy’s made a significant leap into the list, securing the second spot with 52,853 spot plays, replacing The Home Depot. The job marketplace, ZipRecruiter, makes its debut in the top three with 44,439 spot plays, pushing out Target from the previous week’s top three.

Babbel continues to hold its position within the top five, now at the fourth spot with 34,105 ads, a slight increase from the previous week’s 33,206 spots. Rounding out the top five is Macy’s, with 31,340 spots, replacing Discover from the prior week.

The collective spot plays for the top five advertisers this week totaled 230,524, averaging 46,105 plays per advertiser. This shows an increase compared to the previous week’s total and average plays of 204,589 and 40,918 respectively, contradicting the suggested post-holiday decline.