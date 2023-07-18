Good News For 2024: More Registered Voters Listen To Radio

After record-breaking midterm election revenue, many radio stations are looking forward to – if not counting on – another massive season in 2024. With primaries and an already contentious Presidential election on the horizon, new findings from Edison Research’s “Share of Ear” study have good news for radio sellers wanting to get a piece of the pie.

AM/FM continues to be a formidable platform for politicians to engage with registered voters, especially during election seasons, as talked about in this week’s Cumulus/Westwood One Audio Active Blog. When it comes to ad-supported audio platforms, OTA radio has a commanding 71% share of the registered voters’ time, dwarfing other platforms. Podcasts come in a distant second with 16%, followed by ad-supported versions of Pandora, SiriusXM, and Spotify, each claiming 4%.

The reports reveal that registered voters allocate 40% of their total audio time to AM/FM radio.

This dominance of traditional radio cuts across all political affiliations. Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike spend most of their ad-supported audio time on AM/FM radio. Podcasts hold the second spot in all three groups, while ad-supported Pandora, SiriusXM, and Spotify claim minimal shares across these voter groups.