Gospel Icon Bill Gaither Starts New Channel With SiriusXM

Gospel singer and songwriter Bill Gaither has launched enLighten on SiriusXM. The new channel, curated by Gaither, features uplifting Gospel music, inspirational stories, and messages of hope from artists such as Greater Vision, Booth Brothers, and Joseph Habedank.

Gaither, a legendary figure in Gospel and contemporary Christian music, has won multiple Grammy Awards and over 25 GMA DOVE Awards. He is a three-time Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, known for his work with the Bill Gaither Trio and the Gaither Vocal Band. Gaither has also produced the top-selling Gaither Gospel Series of recordings, which have featured performances at venues like Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Sydney Opera House.

SiriusXM marked the launch with a special recorded event in front of a live studio audience at the new SiriusXM Nashville Studios. The event features exclusive performances by the Gaither Vocal Band, Mark Lowry, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Mike Rogers, and more.