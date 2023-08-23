Announcing A Return As SVP, Dominick Milano Is Cool For Katz

Katz Media Group has announced the continued expansion of its digital sales division, Katz Digital Audio, with the return and appointment of Dominick Milano as Senior Vice President.

Milano, who previously worked with Katz in roles including Market Research Specialist and New York Sales Manager, will now lead one of the company’s dedicated digital sales teams. He will also drive Katz’s programmatic audio marketplace, Audiology.

Milano’s most recent experience includes serving as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Azerion North America and as Executive Vice President for Triton Digital.

Katz Digital Audio President Scott Porretti said, “I have known and admired Dominick for many years in the audio industry for his passion, knowledge and work ethic. I am thrilled to see him return to Katz, where he will play a significant role in continuing to grow our digital marketplace and advocate for the unique, powerful value audio delivers brands to reach their consumers.”

Milano stated, “The timing of my return could not be any better. Digital audio has grown monumentally through industry innovation and programmatic execution becoming more commonplace. Under Scott Porretti’s leadership, Katz’s digital position is well-established and ready to expand. I’m excited to play a role in its current success and new growth.”