Detroit’s 97.1 Ticket Kicks Off New Lions Gameday Schedule

Audacy Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT), the flagship radio station for the Detroit Lions, has announced its gameday broadcast schedule for the upcoming season.

Coverage begins with the Lions Pregame Show, hosted by Rico Beard and Jim Costa. Selected pregame shows will be broadcast from different locations around the city. For games, play-by-play announcer Dan Miller reunites with color analyst Lomas Brown in the booth.

Following each game, Mike Stone and FOX 2 Detroit’s Jennifer Hammond will provide analysis and breakdowns. All postgame coverage for home games will be aired live from the Wynnbet Sports Bar at Ford Field.

Audacy Detroit Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “With the excitement for Lions football at an all-time high, we’re thrilled to unveil a full day of programming and give fans a home for everything surrounding the Honolulu blue. We can’t wait to bring you every heart-pounding moment and game-changing play on Sundays with expert analysis leading up to kickoff and after the final whistle.”