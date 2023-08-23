Larry Mendte Joins NYC’s WOR As Director and Morning Anchor

iHeartMedia New York’s 710 WOR is bringing aboard Emmy Award-winning journalist Larry Mendte as the station’s news director. Mendte will also join Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning as the show’s news anchor.

Mendte’s new responsibilities will also include anchoring newscasts for WOR’s midday Mark Simone Show.

With forty years of experience in broadcast journalism, Mendte comes to WOR after serving as news director and host at New Jersey’s Me-TV (WJLP). He has also been the original co-host of the syndicated TV show Access Hollywood, a talk host at WABC Radio, and an anchor at CBS-3 Philadelphia and WBBM-TV Chicago.

Mendte said, “WOR is iconic in radio history, and I’m honored to accept this position. Len Berman and Michael Riedel are smart, entertaining, and informative. It’s the morning show I listen to, and I’m elated to now be part of it.”

WOR PD Tom Cuddy commented, “I’ve been a fan of Larry’s for many years. So, when the opportunity popped up for him to work with Len and Michael, I was truly pumped up that we were able to bring in a talent of his caliber.”