TuneIn To Serve US Open Coverage Again In 2023

For the second year in a row, TuneIn will deliver live audio streaming coverage of the US Open Tennis Championships. This announcement comes as part of a distribution agreement with the US Tennis Association.

TuneIn Premium subscribers will have access to live audio coverage of every US Open men’s and women’s match from August 28 to September 10, along with play-by-play commentary and professional analysis through an official US Open station produced by the USTA.

TuneIn Chief Content Officer Kevin Straley said, “The US Open Tennis Championships stands as a symbol of excellence and tradition. We are excited to bring all of the play by play of this year’s tournament from the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows to tennis fans around the world on TuneIn Premium.”

The USTA Managing Director of Broadcast Patti Fallick added, “Continuing to grow and engage the US Open’s worldwide audience with compelling tournament coverage is our top priority. TuneIn provides a global platform to deliver high-quality, live match audio, commentary, and analysis to its listener-base, so we’re excited to deliver the US Open with TuneIn for another year.”