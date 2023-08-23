Desi Banks & Waka Flocka Launch Unique Podcast With Wondery

Wondery has announced We Playin’ Spades, a new video podcast with actor and comedian Desi Banks and rapper Waka Flocka Flame. The podcast is set to debut on September 11 Wondery+, later becoming available on Amazon Music, Wondery’s YouTube channel, and other podcast platforms starting September 18.

Each episode will present hosts Desi Banks and Waka Flocka Flame playing spades with different celebrity guests, including renowned names like actor and comedian Jay Pharoah, media mogul Nick Cannon, rapper and actress KaMillion, and others. The show aims to create authentic and free-flowing conversations, providing viewers with unique insights and unrehearsed commentary.

Reflecting the cultural significance of spades within the Black community, the show is anticipated to resonate with audiences looking for both entertainment and an authentic representation of Black culture.

Banks expressed his excitement, saying, “Spades to Black people is like kayaking to White people. Nobody teaches you how to do it. You just get thrown into it and eventually you figure it out. Once you learn the game, you get amnesia and forget that at one point, you didn’t know what the hell you were doing. It brings out a whole new level of competitiveness, but that’s truly what makes it such a good time. I’m excited to partner with Waka and chat with some amazing entertainers while playing spades.”

Waka Flocka added, “Ain’t no one play Spades like me and Desi and the guests are hungry to take the throne or witness the champs fall. Folks gonna be tuning in for the game, but they gonna stick around for all the craziness, good vibes, and deep conversations we sharing. Now, I ain’t guaranteeing we gonna yard the guests every time, but Desi and me, we coming in with that sauce, and we expecting our guests to bring they A game too.”