UK Podcaster Notes Huge Gains During The ‘Summer of Sport’

The UK’s Sport Social Podcast Network reported a notable increase in downloads of its cycling and cricket podcasts during June and July, coinciding with the return of major sporting events such as the Tour de France and The Ashes.

According to the latest listener data, downloads for these specific podcasts on the network surged by 49% during these months, as compared to April and May. The substantial growth in listenership reflects a growing demand for podcast content around key competitions and tournaments.

During the Tour de France, The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast witnessed a 96% increase in downloads in July compared to June. The podcast released special episodes celebrating the competition, with features such as exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and day-to-day recaps.

Cricket podcasts also experienced a boost, with shows such as Wisden Cricket Weekly and Storylines: The Women’s Cricket Show by The Analyst seeing a 54% rise in downloads between June and July. These podcasts provided expert analysis, highlights, and debates inspired by The Ashes tournament.

The recent trends in listener behavior indicate a shift away from traditional TV engagement, with podcasts emerging as a preferred medium for fans seeking comprehensive and interactive coverage of their favorite sports.

Sport Social Podcast Network head Stefan Doyle said, “Audio is a space that provides people with an opportunity to soak up every second of a major competition, and it’s clear there is growing appetite from fans and listeners to interact with their favourite sports via podcasts.

We’ve built a captive audience of cycling and cricket fans across these verticals, and this means there’s real opportunity for brands and rightsholders too, to reach new fans whether through advertising or partnerships with the podcasts directly. People aren’t just engaging with their favourite sports simply through TV or radio anymore. They want to be part of every conversation and the buzz that surrounds huge events.”