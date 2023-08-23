‘Imperfect Paradise’ Returns With Antonia Cereijido As Host

LAist Studios, Southern California Public Radio’s podcast division, has announced the return of its award-winning limited series podcast, Imperfect Paradise, as a weekly podcast and on-air series for LAist 89.3 (KPPC). The series is set to premiere on September 27.

Imperfect Paradise explores unique stories that originate in California but resonate nationwide. Antonia Cereijido, formerly the Executive Producer for LAist Studios, will host the show, which will delve into topics such as secret recordings of LA city council members, false accusations, unconventional unionization efforts, and private clubs with problematic histories.

The structure of Imperfect Paradise will consist of four-week story cycles, with three episodes focusing on the main story and a fourth episode featuring interviews and topical discussions. Podcast episodes will premiere every Wednesday, with a broadcast version airing the following Sunday. Additional content will be available on LAist.com, YouTube, and LAist’s social media channels.

Cereijido played a crucial role in the initial launch of Imperfect Paradise in January 2022. Catherine Mailhouse will serve as the Executive Producer, while Shana Naomi Krochmal, VP of Podcasts for LAist Studios, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operation of the podcast studio.

The upcoming schedule for Imperfect Paradise includes intriguing stories such as “Nury & the Secret Tapes,” “People vs. Karen,” “The Castle,” and “The Stripper Union.” These stories cover an array of issues ranging from political scandals and racial tensions to institutional changes and labor movements.

LAist Studios VP of Podcasts Shana Naomi Krochmal said, “Antonia demonstrated her strength and versatility as a reporter and presenter when she hosted Norco ‘80 and LA Made: The Barbie Tapes, proving that she has a knack for telling exactly the kind of stories we want to continue highlighting in Imperfect Paradise.”