Disctopia Pairs With Semrush To Enhance Podcast SEO

Indie podcast hoster Disctopia announced a new collaboration with Semrush to enhance podcast SEO through its Podcast Hosting App. The integration offers a new feature that leverages Semrush’s technology to extract keywords from audio transcriptions, enabling podcasters to align their content with SEO campaigns.

Disctopia’s TruePlay AI offers automated audio transcription services, allowing podcasters to edit text for accuracy. The new Semrush SEO feature analyzes these transcriptions to extract vital keywords and recurring themes.

The Podcast App will be featured in Semrush’s App Center, providing users with direct access to podcast hosting features within the Semrush interface.

Disctopia CEO Patrick Hill said, “Including Semrush’s powerful tool in our podcast transcription feature adds another layer to the podcast hosting experience. Creators won’t need to hop from one platform to the other to enhance their SEO since they’ll find everything they need to thrive in one seamless place. This integration furthers our mission to equip independent podcasters with the necessary tools to grow their listenership. The Podcast Hosting app by Disctopia is a great addition to Semrush’s platform.”