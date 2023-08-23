On-Demand Audio’s TSL Larger Than Linear For First Time

As Edison Research continues to roll out updated findings from their Q2 2023 Share of Ear data, traditional, satellite, and streaming radio is getting a wake-up call. For the first time in history, on-demand audio content has surpassed linear audio consumption in the US.

As of Q2 2023, 50.3% of daily audio consumption for those aged 13+ is through on-demand platforms, while 49.7% is through linear platforms such as over-the-air radio, satellite radio, and streaming radio services.

This marks a considerable shift from just seven and a half years ago, when the margin between linear and on-demand listening was 38 percentage points. The steady decline in the margin and eventual surpassing of linear consumption by on-demand is attributed to the growth of podcast listening and the widespread habit of choosing specific songs or playlists, rather than relying on radio or linear streams.

Edison’s report does emphasize the point that linear listening is not heading to extinction, as some people will still always prefer this format, and even on-demand listeners engage in some linear content. However, the trend favoring on-demand audio is expected to continue well into the future.