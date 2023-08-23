University of Southern Maine’s WMPG Celebrates 50th Anniversary

WMPG, the college radio station at the University of Southern Maine, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. From its beginning in 1971 as a pirate radio station in a campus dorm, WMPG has grown into a familiar part of the local music community and a resource for students aiming to acquire skills in audio production and broadcasting.

The station has planned special events and programming throughout the year to mark the anniversary, including parties, special content with community figures and musicians, and various community events. The celebrations will also feature interviews with Howard Allen, the station’s founder, and spotlight popular DJs from the past, as well as alumni who have pursued careers in broadcasting.

In an interview with the Portland Forecaster, Development Director of WMPG, Annella Linton, highlighted the station’s evolution, noting that it now has global reach through its app and online streaming.