First Class Broadcasting Unveils Cleveland Smooth Jazz Streamer

Cleveland’s First Class Broadcasting Corporation is filling the Smooth Jazz vacancy left in the market after 107.3 The Wave (WNWV) closed in 2019. The minority-owned company officially announced a new streaming station, FCB Cool.

Under development since 2020, FCB Cool blends blending Smooth Jazz with Slow Jams, by featuring a mix of artists ranging from Smooth Jazz icons like Boney James to R&B stars like Ella Mai. The station is available on platforms such as iHeartRadio, Audacy, TuneIn, Roku, and Amazon Alexa, and has recently released its own FCB Cool Radio app for iOS and Android.

FCB CEO Darvio Morrow said, “Smooth Jazz has one of the most racially diverse fanbases of any musical genre. As a Black-owned company, we understand the importance of this music as a part of our cultural legacy. Traditional radio abandoned the format, but we still see the value in it, especially the Urban infused version that we’ve created.”