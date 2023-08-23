Barstool’s Dave Portnoy In Talks For Second Bite Into SiriusXM

Barstool Sports founder and majority owner, Dave Portnoy, is in talks with SiriusXM about possibly hosting his own radio show, as revealed on The Kirk Minihane Show. The discussions seem to focus on bringing Portnoy back to the network individually, rather than rekindling the relationship with Barstool Sports as a whole.

Barstool Sports had previously aired content on SiriusXM starting in 2017 and even launched a 24-hour channel in 2018. However, the partnership ended in 2021 when Portnoy declined a contract offer from the satellite radio provider, deeming it insufficient.

While no deal has been finalized, Portnoy emphasized that a substantial financial offer would be needed for him to commit to the program, given the required changes to his schedule.

Upon re-acquiring ownership of Barstool Sports, Portnoy has been active in reshaping the company as a “content hub” and making frequent appearances on Barstool Radio. Despite his enthusiasm for the potential radio show, Portnoy has stated that both sides are far from agreeing on a price point for the deal.