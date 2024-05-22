MRC Extends Media Monitors Accreditation For Radio and TV

The Media Rating Council has once again continued the accreditation of Media Monitors for its US Radio spot data measurement. This covers pre-recorded advertising spots of at least 15 seconds. Media Monitors’ radio coverage has been approved by the MRC since 2008.

The last accreditation came in February 2023. The research group keeps track of millions of radio and television commercials, providing near real-time data. The group’s television monitoring accreditation has also been renewed.

MRC accreditation requires services to disclose all methodological aspects to customers, comply with MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other applicable industry guidelines, and submit to MRC-designed audits. The MRC actively pursues research priorities to enhance research quality in the marketplace.

Currently, more than 110 research products are audited by the MRC.

Media Monitors President and CEO Philippe Generali stated, “Receiving continued MRC accreditation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to maintaining high standards of product and service excellence. This recognition underscores the importance of quality within the radio and television advertising markets, ensuring our clients receive reliable and impactful data.”

MRC Executive Director and CEO George W. Ivie added, “We congratulate Media Monitors on this achievement and applaud their commitment to measurement quality. Maintaining MRC accreditation speaks volumes about [its] leadership and innovation in delivering reliable advertising data. We look forward to our continued collaboration with them.”

